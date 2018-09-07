The Ringgold Lady Tigers went 1-2 during Thursday’s quad-match at Model.
Ringgold dropped a three-set decision to Gordon Lee (18-25, 25-17, 15-13) and lost another three-setter to Model (20-25, 25-16, 9-15), but salvaged a win over Morris Innovative (25-6, 25-7).
It was a big night for Sydney Pittman, who racked up 19 kills to go with two blocks and a pair of aces. Bethany Thomason had 15 kills and seven aces. Jasley Brooks finished with seven kills, six aces and four digs, while Abby Roach served up 10 aces and added five kills.
Zoie Metcalf had nine aces, six kills, four digs and a team-best 52 assists on the evening. Gracie Milford matched her with nine aces and picked up two kills. Melanie Severns had five kills, three aces, three assists and a block, while the rest of the stats included Emily Ridley (five aces, two digs), Makenna Mercer (six assists, three aces, three kills, one block) and Meredith Fowler (two aces, two kills).
Ringgold (9-14) will participate in the Volley at the Creek Tournament at Coahulla Creek High School on Saturday.