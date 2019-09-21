The Ringgold Lady Tigers hosted Fannin County and Southeast Whitfield on Thursday and earned a sweep of the tri-match.
Ringgold opened with a 24-26, 25-20, 15-12 win over the Lady Rebels as Sydney Pittman collected nine kills and seven blocks. Zoie Metcalf recorded 21 assists to go with three kills, three aces and two digs. Melanie Severns had four kills and a pair of blocks, while Bethany Thomason added three kills, two digs and an ace.
Jasley Brooks had four digs, two kills and an ace, while Meredith Fowler served up three aces to go with one dig. Makenna Mercer (one dig, one block) and Emily Ridley (one dig) rounded out the stats for the Lady Tigers.
Ringgold had an easier time in defeating the Lady Raiders, 25-12 and 25-18. Pittman finished with seven kills and seven aces. Brooks had five kills. Thomason picked up four kills, two aces and a dig, while Metcalf also had four kills to go with an ace, a dig and 25 assists.
Also contributing in the victory was Severns (three kills, two blocks, one dig), Ridley (two aces, one dig) and Mercer (two kills).
Ringgold (20-14) will head to Ridgeland on Tuesday for a tri-match that will also include Pickens.