The Ringgold Lady Tigers finished runner-up in the Silver Bracket at the 2019 Volley at the Creek Tournament Saturday at Coahulla Creek High School in Varnell.
Ringgold lost its opening match to Sonoraville (25-19, 15-25, 3-15), bounced back with a win over Central (25-7, 25-7), but fell to state-ranked Calhoun (12-25, 17-25). They went on to defeat the host school in bracket play (25-9, 25-5) before a tough three-set loss to Fannin County (27-25, 23-25, 13-15) ended their day.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Ringgold (13-13) will host LFO and North Murray on Tuesday in a pair of area matches, starting at 5 p.m.