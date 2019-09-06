The Ringgold Lady Tigers dropped a pair of home matches to Calhoun (25-16, 25-20) and LaFayette (25-16, 25-16) Thursday night at David Moss Gymnasium. Calhoun came into the match as the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A, while LaFayette is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.
Sydney Pittman and Jasley Brooks had three kills each for the Lady Tigers against Ringgold. Pittman also had a block, while Brooks added a dig. Bethany Thomason had four digs an a kill, while Zoie Metcalf added nine assists and one dig.
Melanie Severns picked up two blocks, a kill, an ace and a dig, while a kill from Makenna Mercer, an ace from Gracie Milford and an ace and a dig from Emily Ridley rounded out the stat sheet.
Against the Lady Ramblers, Pittman had a team-high four kills. Thomason had three kills, two digs and a block, while Severns added three kills and a block. Metcalf recorded 10 assists, two digs and an ace.
Also contributing was Brooks (one ace), Ridley (one ace, one assist) and Milford (one kill, one ace, one dig).
Ringgold (11-10) will participate in the Volley at the Creek tournament at Coahulla Creek High School on Saturday.