The Ringgold Lady Tigers faced two tough opponents on Thursday and ultimately dropped both ends of a tri-match to host and No. 3-ranked Calhoun (25-14, 25-15) and No. 4-ranked Pepperell (19-25, 25-16, 17-15).
Zoie Metcalf had six kills, 34 total assists, an ace, a block and two digs on the night. Bethany Thomason recorded eight kills, three digs, an ace and a block. Jasley Brooks had nine kills, three aces and a dig. Abby Roach had a kill and three aces, while Makenna Mercer added two assists and two kills.
Sydney Pittman had three kills and a block against Calhoun, while Melanie Severns picked up one dig. Against Pepperell, Pittman had seven kills and six blocks to lead the way, while Emily Ridley (four digs), Meredith Fowler (two digs) and Gracie Milford (one dig) also contributed for the Lady Tigers.