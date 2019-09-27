The Ringgold Lady Tigers moved to 23-15 overall on the year with road wins over Gordon Central (25-12, 25-17) and Armuchee (25-14, 25-16) on Thursday.
Sydney Pittman had 11 kills on the night to go with three blocks and a kill. Zoie Metcalf dished out 35 assists and added eight aces, six digs and a pair of kills. Jasley Brooks had eight kills, while Melanie Severns added five kills and a block.
Makenna Mercer finished the night with five kills and two digs. Bethany Thomason had two aces and a kill. Emily Ridley collected three aces and two digs. Abby Roach had two kills and a one ace, while Meredith Fowler added two aces, two digs and a kill.
Ringgold will celebrate Senior Night on Monday with a 5 p.m. tri-match against Dade County and Chattooga.