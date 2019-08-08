The Ringgold Lady Tigers shook off Tuesday’s season-opening loss at Gordon Lee by taking down Dade County in straight sets in a best-of-five match in Trenton on Thursday, 28-26, 25-21 and 25-14.
Melanie Severns had a big night with eight kills, three blocks, two digs and two aces, while Sydney Pittman added eight kills and two blocks. Bethany Thomason had four kills and three aces with Zoie Metcalf adding one kill, one ace, two digs and 23 assists from her setter position.
Abby Roach picked up two kills and a block. Jasley Brooks had three aces and a kill, while Emily Ridley added three aces and a dig. Gracie Milford (one kill, one dig, two aces) and Meredith Fowler (one ace) rounded out the stat sheet.
Ringgold (1-1) will join Ridgeland for a tri-match at Chattooga on Tuesday.