The Ringgold Lady Tigers split a pair of matches in Summerville on Tuesday, falling to Ridgeland, 25-17 and 25-23, but rallying to defeat host Chattooga, 25-21 and 25-18.
Sydney Pittman led Ringgold with four kills and two blocks against Ridgeland. Abby Roach, Melanie Severns and Bethany Thomason all had two kills with Severns picking up a block. Zoie Metcalf finished with 12 assists to go with three kills and two aces. Jasley Brooks had six digs and an ace. Gracie Milford recorded one ace and Meredith Fowler had one dig.
Against Chattooga, Thomason hammered home seven kills in the victory. Pittman had five kills and two blocks, while Roach also added five kills. Metcalf had three aces and a kill to go with 22 total assists.
Brooks picked up three aces and a kill, while Severns had three kills and an ace. Milford and Emily Ridley had one dig apiece and Makenna Mercer recorded an ace for the Lady Tigers.
Ringgold (3-2) will be back on the road Thursday to take on Rome and Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.
Results of the Ridgeland-Chattooga match and individual statistics for the Lady Panthers had not been provided as of press time.