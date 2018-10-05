The Ringgold Lady Tigers faced two tough teams in their final tune-ups before the Area 6-AAA tournament next weekend by taking on Gordon Lee and Northwest Whitfield at home on Thursday.
Gordon Lee defeated Ringgold in the night’s first match, 25-16 and 25-22, before Northwest handed the Lady Tigers a 25-18, 25-15 setback.
Sydney Pittman finished the night with 11 kills and five blocks. Melanie Severns recorded six kills. Zoie Metcalf had 29 assists to go with four aces, a kill and five digs. Bethany Thomason collected six kills, a pair of aces, three digs and two blocks, while Jasley Brooks added three kills, two aces, three digs and a block.
Abby Roach finished with two kills. Emily Ridley had two aces. Gracie Milford picked up two digs and an ace. Makenna Mercer had four digs and an ace, while Meredith Fowler added one dig.
Ringgold (20-22) will host the area tournament on Oct. 13.