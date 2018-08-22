The Ringgold Lady Tigers were tripped up twice on Tuesday, falling to Ridgeland, 25-19, 25-19, before a 25-15, 25-16 loss to LaFayette during a tri-match in south Walker County.
Bethany Thomason had eight kills in the loss to Ridgeland. Sydney Pittman finished with six kills and a block, while Zoie Metcalf had three aces, a kill and dished out 18 assists.
Also contributing for the Lady Tigers were Gracie Milford and Makenna Mercer (two digs, one ace), Emily Ridley (two digs), Abby Roach (one ace, one kill, one dig), Jasley Brooks and Melanie Severns (one kill) and Meredith Fowler (one dig).
Against LaFayette, Metcalf had 11 assists, three kills and two digs. Pittman collected five kills. Ridley added four digs and three aces, while Brooks had a pair of kills and a dig.
Filling out the stat sheet was Roach (one kill), Thomason (one dig) and Severns (one dig).
Ringgold (5-8) will join Darlington for a tri-match at Northwest Whitfield on Thursday.