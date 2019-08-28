After splitting their last four tri-matches, the Ringgold Lady Tigers were finally able to break out the brooms on Tuesday as they took down Southeast Whitfield and North Murray in a pair of matches in Dalton.
Ringgold toppled the Lady Raiders, 25-11 and 25-12, as Sydney Pittman had five kills and added a block. Bethany Thomason had four kills and three aces. Jasley Brooks also had four kills to go with three aces and four digs, while Zoie Metcalf picked up three kills, four aces and 21 assists.
Makenna Mercer and Melanie Severns both had two kills, while Severns added an ace and a block. Emily Ridley had an ace and a dig and Gracie Milford recorded an ace and a kill.
Ringgold finished the night with a 25-15, 25-21 win over the Lady Mountaineers. Pittman had eight kills and four blocks, while Mercer put down seven kills. Thomason added four kills, while Metcalf dished out 22 assists, two aces and a kill. Brooks (two kills, one assist), Severns (three kills, one assist, one ace, one block) and Ridley (three digs, one ace) rounded out the stat line.
The Lady Tigers (11-7) will host Heritage on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.