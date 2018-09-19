The Ringgold Lady Tigers will host the Area 6-AAA tournament next month and will do so as the area's No. 1 seed.
The defending area champs completed a 4-0 run in area matches by sweeping Coahulla Creek (25-11, 25-9) and Murray County (25-18, 25-22) on Tuesday, improving to 17-17 overall on the season.
Bethany Thomason had eight kills, five aces and a block in the sweep. Jasley Brooks collected seven kills and three aces. Sydney Pittman came through with six kills and three blocks. Emily Ridley had seven aces against the Lady Colts and a kill and three digs versus the Lady Indians, while Zoie Metcalf served up 10 aces, recorded 32 total assists, three kills, five digs and a block.
Also contributing in the victories were Abby Roach (four kills, one ace, one dig). Makenna Mercer (three kills, one dig), Meredith Fowler (two aces, one dig), Melanie Severns (one kill) and Gracie Milford (one ace, one dig).
Ringgold will join Coahulla Creek for a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. The Coahulla Creek match will not count in the area standings.