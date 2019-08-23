La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.