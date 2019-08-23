The Ringgold Lady Tigers settled for another split of a tri-match on Thursday, this time on their own home court.
Ringgold began the night by beating Red Bank out of Chattanooga, 25-14 and 25-12. Sydney Pittman had a half-dozen kills and two blocks in the win. Jasley Brooks added five kills, two digs and a block. Melanie Severns also had five kills to go with one block, while Zoie Metcalf finished with 21 assists, five aces, three digs and a kill.
Also contributing in the victory was Bethany Thomason (three kills, one ace, one dig), Emily Ridley (four digs), Makenna Mercer (one kill, one dig) and Abby Roach (one kill, one dig).
However, the Lady Tigers endured a 25-14, 25-5 loss to Northwest Whitfield in the final match of the night. Severns had three kills and two blocks. Metcalf picked up nine assists and two digs. Brooks and Pittman had two kills each. Pittman added a block, while Brooks had an ace and a dig. Thomason finished with a kill and a dig. Ridley added a pair of digs. Roach chipped in with a kill, while Gracie Milford had one dig.
Ringgold's varsity team will travel to Blue Ridge on Saturday for a tournament at Fannin County High School.