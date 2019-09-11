The Ringgold Lady Tigers took two big steps forward in securing the No. 1 seed for the upcoming area tournament by beating both LFO and North Murray Tuesday night at David Moss Gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers opened against their county rivals and needed three sets before beating the Lady Warriors, 25-9, 26-28 and 15-3. They would face the Lady Mountaineers in the last match of the night and coasted to a 25-8 and 25-21 win. Individual statistics for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.
LFO also was defeated by North Murray in a three-set match. The Lady Warriors won the opening set, 25-23, but lost the next two by scores of 25-15 and 15-8.
Miyah Foster had six kills for LFO against Ringgold. Madison Dorsey had nine digs and three aces. Morgan Noblitt finished with five digs and nine assists. Bailey Sullivan had two kills and three digs, while Sheyenne Dunwoody and Xitlalli Gomez had eight digs each. Those stats only represent the final two sets against Ringgold as no stats were available for the first set against the Lady Tigers.
Against North Murray, Foster had 13 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces. Dorsey had 16 digs and 10 serve receptions. Noblitt had 15 assists. Gomez finished with 17 digs and 11 service receptions, while Madison Stookey finished with four blocks.
Ringgold (15-13, 2-0) will welcome in Gordon Central and Gordon Lee on Thursday. The tri-match will start at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, LFO (9-7, 1-2) will join Coosa for a tri-match at LaFayette on Thursday. The Lady Warriors’ first match will begin at 6 p.m.