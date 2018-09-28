The Ringgold Lady Tigers hung tough, but ultimately lost a pair of close home matches to Calhoun and LaFayette on Thursday. Ringgold fell to Calhoun, 25-23 and 25-22, before LaFayette claimed a 25-16, 24-26, 15-8 victory.
It was another big night for Sydney Pittman, who had eight kills and five blocks. Zoie Metcalf had eight aces, three kills and 30 assists to go with four digs and two blocks. Jasley Brooks collected six kills, an ace and a block. Bethany Thomason had five kills and three blocks, while Abby Roach finished with four kills.
Melanie Severns had three kills and four blocks. Emily Ridley had three digs, two aces and a kill. Gracie Milford picked up two aces, while Meredith Fowler and Makenna Mercer had one dig apiece.
Ringgold (18-20) will play a non-area match at home against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.