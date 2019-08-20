The Ridgeland Lady Panthers moved to 5-0 on the season with a pair of straight-sets victories on Tuesday night.
Playing at LFO High School, Ridgeland quickly dispatched Southeast Whitfield, 25-5 and 25-7, in a non-region match before handing the host Lady Warriors a 25-12, 25-16 setback.
Jayda Jenkins had eight kills and six aces in the win over the Lady Raiders. Justice Devlin had five kills and two aces. Sarah Williams had a half-dozen aces, while Natalee McClain picked up three aces. Kailey Boulware recorded 12 assists and served up a pair of aces of her own.
Against LFO, Devlin had six kills and picked up three blocks. Jenkins had five kills and two aces. McClain finished with four kills and two aces. Williams had two aces and a kill, while Boulware had six aces to go with 19 assists. Also contributing in the victory was Landree Dunn with four kills and Brylee Durham with three digs.
For LFO, Miyah Foster finished with six kills, four blocks, three aces and five serve receptions. Sheyenne Dunwoody had two kills and three digs. Madison Stookey recorded three blocks. Kelsey Sullivan had a pair of aces and Riley White had three assists.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Morgan Noblitt (19 assists), Bailey Sullivan (10 serve receptions), Xitlalli Gomez (11 digs, 15 serve receptions) and Madison Dorsey (14 digs 8 assists, 14 serve receptions).
In the night's first match, LFO defeated Southeast, 25-17 and 25-11. Foster had six kills in the victory, while Dunwoody led the team with eight aces. Stookey had two kills and three blocks. Noblitt recorded a pair of aces and Dorsey finished with three service receptions.
Ridgeland will not play again until Aug. 27 when they host Silverdale Baptist and LaFayette. The match against the Lady Ramblers will not count in the 6-AAAA standings. LFO (3-3) will travel to Chickamauga on Thursday for a tri-match with Murray County and the Lady Trojans. The action will start at 5 p.m.