The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a confidence-building sweep Thursday night in Chickamauga as they easily dispatched Morris Innovative, 25-3, 25-4, before a 25-22, 16-25, 15-11 victory over host Gordon Lee.
Jayda Jenkins had 11 kills, 11 aces, nine digs and three blocks in the two victories. Sarah Williams had five kills, nine aces and five digs. Justice Devlin finished with seven kills and two blocks, while Landree Dunn had two kills, six aces and one block.
Emma Carter collected 19 assists. Tenley Moore had four digs. Isabella Allen had four assists and one kill. Sara Taylor had two aces and three digs. Sydney Davis had one dig, while Tori Elliott and Asia Silmon had one kill each.
The night's other match saw the Lady Trojans roll past Morris Innovative, 25-3, 25-11 and 25-1 in an Area 7A/AA match.
Delaney Bridges ended the night with 27 total aces to go with six kills and three blocks. Brooklyn Hudson had 11 kills, three blocks and eight aces. Mallory Collier had 17 assists, while Madison Mayberry finished with 13 digs.
Ridgeland (18-16) will join Adairsville for a tri-match at LFO on Tuesday, while Gordon Lee (24-5) will head to Trenton to face Dade County in their final area match of the regular season.