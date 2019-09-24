The Ridgeland Lady Panthers collected their second Region 6-AAAA victory of the season at home on Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-10 victory over Pickens.
Shortly thereafter, they snapped the Ringgold Lady Tigers’ five-match winning streak with a 25-13, 25-20 victory.
Jayda Jenkins finished the night with 20 kills and four aces. Justice Devlin had 18 kills and four blocks. Natalee McClain had nine kills and six aces, while Kailey Boulware had 49 assists and four aces on the evening.
Sarah Williams finished with five aces and five digs. Asia Silmon had five kills and two digs. Brylee Durham had four digs and an ace. Sara Taylor added one ace and two digs and Landree Dunn finished with one kill and one block.
The night’s other match saw Ringgold coast past Pickens, 25-9 and 25-10.
Zoie Metcalf had 28 total assists and 11 aces on the night. Bethany Thomason finished with six kills and an ace. Sydney Pittman picked up 11 kills and one ace, while Jasley Brooks added three kills, three aces and one block.
Melanie Severns had four kills and ace, while the rest of the stats included Emily Ridley (three digs, one ace), Gracie Milford (two aces), Abby Roach (one kill) and Makenna Mercer (one ace).
Both teams will be in action on Thursday. Ridgeland (15-9, 2-2) will host Dade County at 6 p.m. in a non-region match, while Ringgold (21-15) will join Armuchee for tri-match at Gordon Central. The Lady Tigers’ first match will begin at 5 p.m.