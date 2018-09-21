The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got back to the .500 mark overall with a pair of home victories on Thursday. Ridgeland (15-15) defeated Dade County, 25-14 and 25-19, before completing the sweep with a 25-21, 25-22 victory over rival LFO.
Jayda Jenkins had 13 kills, nine digs and five aces on the night. Sarah Williams had 11 aces to go with 16 digs and four kills. Justice Devlin had 10 total kills and two blocks. Landree Dunn finished with seven kills and three digs, while Emma Carter dished out 35 assists to go with three aces and five digs.
Brylee Durham had nine digs, three aces and a kill. Tenley Moore had six digs. Sara Taylor had three digs. Sydney Davis finished with one dig and Asia Silmon had six total kills.
The Lady Panthers will head to Southeast Whitfield on Saturday to compete in the Raider Rally Tournament.
The night's second match saw the Lady Warriors fall to Dade County, 25-19, 15-25 and 25-17.
Macey Gregg paced the offense with 23 total kills. She also had 13 blocks and nine aces. Aleysa McBurnett had 18 assists to go with four kills and three aces. Sheyenne Dunwoody had six total aces and Miyah Foster had 12 kills, five digs and two aces.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Symerel Bennett (two blocks), Xitlalli Gomez (three aces) and Morgan Noblitt (15 assists, two aces, one kill).
LFO (11-14) will head to Coahulla Creek for the Area 6-AAA regular season finale on Tuesday at 5 p.m.