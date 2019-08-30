Ridgeland improved to 8-1 on the season after making short work of the Lookout Valley Lady Jackets, 25-12, 25-8 and 25-12, in a best-of-five match at Lookout Valley on Thursday.
Justice Devlin had seven kills, three aces and two blocks for the Lady Panthers. Jayda Jenkins finished with five kills, four digs and two aces. Natalee McClain served up six aces on the night. Sarah Williams had three kills and two aces. Kailey Boulware had 13 assists to go with three aces and libero Brylee Durham finished the night with nine digs.
The Ridgeland varsity team will head to Chattanooga this weekend to participate in the annual Choo Choo Classic.