The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a victory over Adairsville on Tuesday, but lost to host LFO in a non-area tri-match in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Lady Panthers beat Adairsville, 25-12 and 28-26, but lost to the Lady Warriors, 25-21 and 25-16.
Jayda Jenkins had nine kills, six digs and two aces on the night. Justice Devlin finished with eight kills and three blocks. Landree Dunn had six kills and four aces. Emma Carter had 23 total assists to go with six digs, three aces and two kills, while Sarah Williams had six aces, 11 digs and two kills.
Brylee Durham had eight digs and an ace. Tenley Moore had six digs and a kill. Sara Taylor had three aces and one dig. Tori Elliott had two kills and a block. Asia Silmon finished with a kill and a dig. Sydney Davis had one dig and Isabella Allen added two assists.
Ridgeland (19-17) will join Murray County for a tri-match at Sonoraville on Oct. 9. It will be the final two matches of the regular season for the Lady Panthers. The Area 6-AAAA tournament begins on Oct. 11.