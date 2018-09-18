Ridgeland earned a split in an Area 6-AAAA tri-match at Gilmer on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers scored a 19-25, 25-19, 25-14 victory over the Lady Bobcats, but fell to Southeast Whitfield by scores of 25-13 and 25-16.
Jayda Jenkins had 15 kills on the night to go with 18 digs and seven aces. Justice Devlin had eight total kills. Landree Dunn had four kills and four aces. Sarah Williams had four kills, two aces and 27 digs, while Emma Carter finished the night with 22 assists.
Brylee Durham had 10 digs on the evening, as did Tenley Moore. Sara Taylor had seven digs and two aces and Isabella Allen picked up two digs. Sydney Davis had one dig and Tori Elliott had one kill to round out the stat sheet.
Ridgeland (13-15, 1-3) will host Dade County and LFO starting at 5 on Thursday.