The Ridgeland Lady Panthers prepped for Thursday's Area 6-AAAA tournament opener as they split a pair of matches at Sonoraville on Tuesday.
Ridgeland lost to the Lady Phoenix, 25-12 and 25-18, but rebounded with a 25-15 and 25-18 victory over Murray County.
Sarah Williams had six kills and eight digs to go with two aces. Jayda Jenkins had five kills, four digs and one ace. Justice Devlin finished with two kills and four blocks. Landree Dunn had four kills. Emma Carter had eight assists and three digs, while Isabella Allen recorded 13 assists and a pair of aces.
Also getting on the stat sheet for Ridgeland was Sydney Davis (three digs), Bailey Fowler (six digs, one ace), Tori Elliott (one kill, two blocks) and Asia Silmon (one kill).
Ridgeland (20-18) will be the No. 4 seed in the area tournament. They will play their first match in the double elimination tournament at No. 5-seeded Southeast Whitfield on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.