The Ridgeland Lady Panthers hosted Dalton in a best-of-three match in Rossville on Thursday night and swept the Lady Catamounts, 25-11, 25-22 and 25-16.
Jayda Jenkins had a big night with 14 kills to go with four aces. Justice Devlin picked up seven kills and two blocks. Sarah Williams added four kills and four aces. Landree Dunn had three kills, while Kailey Boulware served up five assists to go with 15 assists.
Brylee Durham added 11 digs, two assists and an ace. Isabella Allen had nine assists. Natalee McClain picked up four aces, three kills and a dig. Bailey Fowler added one dig and Asia Silmon recorded one kill.
Ridgeland (1-0) will head to Chattooga on Tuesday for a tri-match that will also include Ringgold.