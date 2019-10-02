The Ridgeland Lady Panthers finished 4-2 in Region 6-AAAA, but not before holding off a serious challenge from Gilmer Tuesday night in Ellijay.
In the first match of the evening, the Lady Panthers staved off the home team by scores of 26-24 and 27-25.
Justice Devlin and Jayda Jenkins had nine kills each. Natalee McClain had five kills and six aces. Landree Dunn had four kills, while Sarah Williams picked up two aces.
Sara Taylor had one ace, while Kailey Boulware and Isabella Allen set the table with 13 and nine assists, respectively.
Ridgeland’s second match of the evening was much less stressful as they cruised past Southeast Whitfield, 25-8 and 25-16.
Devlin had eight kills and two blocks. McClain finished with seven kills, followed by Dunn with six and Jenkins with five. Boulware had 16 assists. Asia Silmon had three kills and a block. Brylee Durham picked up seven digs and two aces. Williams had four digs and Bailey Fowler added three.
Ridgeland (18-9 overall) will host Gordon Lee on Tuesday in their final tune-up match before the region tournament gets underway next Thursday. The JV will play at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 6.