The Ridgeland Lady Panthers and the Heritage Lady Generals began the Region 6-AAAA portion of their schedules on Tuesday and it was the visiting Lady Panthers scoring an impressive 25-16, 25-11 victory in Boynton.
Jayda Jenkins had seven kills for Ridgeland in the victory. Justice Devlin had five kills and two aces. Kailey Boulware dished out 15 assists and served up seven aces, while freshman Natalee McClain led the way with nine aces to go with her three kills.
Heritage’s individual statistics were not available.
Ridgeland (11-7, 1-0) will head toward Sevierville, Tenn. this weekend to take part in the Rocky Top Classic, while Heritage (15-7, 0-1) will participate in the River City Rumble this weekend.