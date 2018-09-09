The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the drive to the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains on Saturday to take part in the Rocky Top Classic Tournament in Sevierville, Tenn.
VOLLEYBALL: Ridgeland goes 2-3 on Rocky Top
Ridgeland finished 2-3 on the day, defeating Smith County (25-16, 25-19) and Clinton (25-20, 15-25, 15-5), but losing to Stewart's Creek (25-21, 16-25, 12-15), Lafayette (17-25, 19-25) and Floyd County (12-25, 18-25).
Jayda Jenkins paced the offense with 29 kills on the day. She picked up 32 digs, four aces and two blocks. Justice Devlin had 18 kills, 8 aces and seven blocks. Landree Dunn had 15 kills and five digs. Sarah Williams had 10 kills, 15 aces and 35 digs, while Emma Carter had 15 digs, four aces and 63 total assists.
Tenley Moore had 44 digs to lead the Lady Panthers. Sydney Davis and Sarah Taylor had 15 each. Isabella Allen and Brylee Durham both had nine with Durham adding two aces. Meghan Ross had two digs and Tori Elliott finished with one.
Ridgeland (10-12) will join Heritage for a tri-match at Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday. It will be the first two Area 6-AAAA matches of the season for the Lady Panthers.