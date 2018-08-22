The Ridgeland Lady Panthers earned a split of their matches in LaFayette on Tuesday night. The Black-and-Silver handled Ringgold, 25-19, 25-19, but lost to the host Lady Ramblers, 25-21, 25-16.
Jayda Jenkins had 15 total kills for Ridgeland to go with nine digs. Justice Devlin collected 11 kills, four blocks and an ace, while Sarah Williams finished with four kills, eight digs and an ace. Landree Dunn had three kills and Tori Elliott finished with two.
Emma Carter served up 34 assists on the night, while Tenley Moore led Ridgeland with 15 digs. Brylee Durham and Sydney Davis had 11 digs apiece, followed by Sara Taylor with seven.
Ridgeland (3-6) will head to Heritage on Thursday for a tri-match that will also involve North Murray. The Heritage match will not count in the area standings.