The Ridgeland Lady Panthers got their first look at Region 6 frontrunner Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday night as the Lady Bruins came to Rossville and picked up a 25-16, 25-13 victory in a non-region match.
Jayda Jenkins had four kills, six digs and two aces for the Lady Panthers. Justice Devlin added three kills. Tori Elliott had two kills and an assist, while Emma Carter had two kills, two digs and seven assists.
Sarah Williams had one kill, one ace and two digs. Landree Dunn added a kill, an ace and a block. Brylee Durham had three digs and an ace, while other contributors included Tenley Moore (eight digs), Isabella Alan (four assists, one dig) and Sydney Davis (one dig).
The Lady Panthers bounced back in the nightcap to beat Lookout Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.
Jenkins had 11 kills and added nine digs. Devlin finished with six kills. Williams had four kills, three aces and 10 digs. Dunn picked up four kills and Carter had four aces, five digs and 23 assists. Also getting on the stat sheet was Moore (seven digs), Durham (three digs), Davis (three digs), Sara Taylor (one ace, one dig) and Meghan Ross (one kill).
Ridgeland (5-8) will travel to Trenton on Thursday, joining South Pittsburg in a tri-match at Dade County.