After a first-round area tournament loss to Southeast Whitfield this past Thursday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers returned to Raider Gymnasium on Saturday with their backs firmly against the wall.
And they came out clawing.
Needing two straight victories without a loss to earn a spot in the state tournament, the Black-and-White did just that, upsetting second-seeded Heritage before taking out seventh-seeded Gilmer to punch their ticket to the Class 4A state playoffs.
Ridgeland took the opening set from Heritage, 25-15, before losing the second set, 25-12. However, the Lady Panthers refused to be denied as they scored the 25-22 win over Lady Generals in the decisive set.
Facing Gilmer with the state playoff berth on the line, Ridgeland would drop a 25-22 decision in the opening set, but stormed back to clinch the match with 25-20 and 25-19 victories in the final two sets.
Ridgeland would go on to face LaFayette in the elimination bracket final, but fell to the third-seeded Lady Ramblers, 25-11 and 25-23.
All-Area first-team selection Jayda Jenkins had 29 kills on the afternoon to go with nine digs, two blocks and three aces. Sarah Williams had 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs. Landree Dunn collected eight kills, three blocks and two aces, while Justice Devlin had 11 kills, six blocks and an ace.
Tori Elliott had five kills, two digs and a block. Emma Carter had 21 assists, four aces and five digs. Isabella Allen had 27 assists to go with three digs, a kill and an ace and Bailey Fowler finished with 16 digs, two aces and a kill.
Also helping out was Brylee Durham (eight digs, four aces), Sara Taylor (four digs, one kill), Asia Silmon (one block), Sydney Davis (one dig) and Tenley Moore (one dig).
Ridgeland (22-20) will open the state playoffs against Blessed Trinity in a match played at St. Pius X in Atlanta this Saturday (Oct. 20). St. Pius will face Sandy Creek, while the winners will battle in the second-round later that same day.