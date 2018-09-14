The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the short drive to Ringgold on Thursday and came back home with a hard-fought sweep of the Lady Tigers and visiting Chattanooga Central.
Ridgeland needed three sets to get past Ringgold, 21-25, 26-24 and 25-22, before slipping past Central, 25-22 and 25-23.
Jayda Jenkins had 12 kills, five aces and 10 digs on the night. Justice Devlin had 11 kills - eight coming against Ringgold - to go with two blocks. Landree Dunn had seven kills, four aces, six digs and one block, while Emma Carter had four aces, nine digs and 27 total assists.
Sarah Williams finished with seven kills, six aces and 13 digs. Tenley Moore had 15 digs, while Sydney Davis added eight. Sara Taylor had two kills, two aces and nine digs. Brylee Durham had eight digs and an ace. Tori Elliott had one kill, while Asia Silmon had a kill, two digs and two blocks against the Lady Pounders.
Ridgeland (12-14, 0-2) will try to pick up some area victories on Tuesday when they join Southeast Whitfield for a tri-match at Gilmer.
The final score of the match between Ringgold and Central had not been reported as of press time and no individual statistics for the Lady Tigers had been provided as of press time.