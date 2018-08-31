The Ridgeland Lady Panthers continued their climb back toward the .500 mark on Thursday as they swept a tri-match in Trenton.
Ridgeland (7-8) picked up a 25-9, 25-19 win over Dade County and stopped South Pittsburg, 25-12, 25-18.
Jayda Jenkins had 14 kills and seven digs on the night. Sarah Williams had 11 kills and nine aces. Justice Devlin had nine kills and four aces, while Emma Carter served up five aces and dealt out 27 assists.
Also contributing for the Lady Panthers was Brylee Durham (nine assists, four digs), Tenley Moore (15 digs), Sydney Davis (seven digs), Sara Taylor (four digs), Meghan Ross (two kills, two digs), Landree Dunn (two kills, two aces), Tori Elliott (one kill, one dig) and Isabella Allen (one dig).
Ridgeland will travel to Lookout Valley on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match against the Lady Jackets.