The Ridgeland Lady Panthers went on the road to Summerville on Thursday and returned home with a split of a non-area tri-match. Ridgeland lost to Rome, 25-18 and 25-19, but defeated the host Lady Indians, 25-10 and 25-18.
Emma Carter had 21 total assists on the night. Jayda Jenkins finished with 14 kills, five aces and five digs. Tenley Moore had a solid night with 17 digs and Landree Dunn picked up nine digs, four kills and four aces.
Justice Devlin finished with four kills, two blocks and an ace. Brylee Durham had eight total digs. Sarah Williams had three kills, four digs and two aces. Sydney Davis chipped in with four digs and Tori Elliott finished with two kills.
Ridgeland (8-9) will travel to Sevierville, Tenn. this weekend to participate in the Rocky Top Classic Tournament.