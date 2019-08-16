The Ridgeland Lady Panthers picked up a straight-sets victory on the road at Dade County on Thursday. The Lady Panthers dominated the first set, 25-1, before winning the final two sets in more conventional fashion, 25-22 and 25-17.
Jayda Jenkins had 15 total kills and six digs for Ridgeland. Justice Devlin had eight kills to go with three aces and two blocks, while Kailey Boulware served up 10 aces and dished out 16 assists.
Sarah Williams had seven aces. Natalee McClain had six aces and three kills. Landree Dunn had three kills and Isabella Allen finished with five assists.
Ridgeland will not take the court again until Aug. 27 when they host Silverdale Baptist and Walker County rival LaFayette in a tri-match. The LaFayette match will not count in the region standings.