The Ridgeland Lady Panthers celebrated Senior Night on Thursday with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 victory over visiting Dade County.
Jayda Jenkins had 11 kills, three digs and two aces on the night. Justice Devlin finished with six kills and a block and Natalee McClain added two aces and two digs to go with her six kills. Asia Silmon had five kills and four digs, while Kailey Boulware recorded 11 assists.
Sarah Williams had four kills, four aces and two digs. Landree Dunn had two aces, two blocks and two digs. Brylee Durham picked up two digs and four aces, while Isabella Allen dished out 12 assists.
Ridgeland (16-9, 2-2) will wrap up Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday night in Ellijay as they will join Southeast Whitfield for 5 p.m. tri-match at Gilmer.