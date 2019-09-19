The Ridgeland Lady Panthers, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A this week, moved to 13-9 overall by sweeping a tri-match at Sonoraville on Thursday.
Ridgeland opened with a 25-13, 25-21 victory over the host Lady Phoenix and ended the night with a 25-17, 23-25, 15-11 victory over Rome.
Justice Devlin paced the offense with 15 kills and three aces. Jayda Jenkins had nine kills, six digs and four aces. Natalee McClain had five kills and six aces. Asia Silmon and Landree Dunn each had four kills, while Dunn picked up a block.
Sarah Williams had four aces, three kills and three digs. Sara Taylor served up three aces and Kailey Boulware had four aces to go with 32 assists. On the defensive side, Brylee Durham had 14 digs and Bailey Fowler finished with seven.
The Lady Panthers will host a tri-match on Tuesday against Pickens and Ringgold. The match against Pickens will count in the region standings.