The Ridgeland Lady Panthers dispatched Chattooga, 25-11 and 25-9, on Tuesday, while taking down Ringgold by scores of 25-17 and 25-23.
Justice Devlin led the way with 14 kills versus the Lady Indians. Jayda Jenkins had nine kills and four aces. Sarah Williams chipped in with four kills and Natalee McClain had two kills to go with an ace. Kailey Boulware dished up 17 assists and served up five aces, while Isabella Allen had six assists.
Against Ringgold, Jenkins had nine kills and nine digs. Devlin finished with six kills, while Williams had two kills and a pair of aces. Boulware finished with 13 assists, while Allen recorded eight assists. McClain had a team-high three aces and Brylee Durham finished with a team-high 10 digs.
Ridgeland has added a tri-match at LFO on Tuesday. Southeast Whitfield will be the other team in attendance. That match will not count in the Region 6-AAAA standings.