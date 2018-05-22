VOLLEYBALL: Ricki Lynn Bickley ready to make history at Chattanooga State

Back in December, following her selection as the Catoosa County Volleyball Player of the Year, Ringgold’s Ricki Lynn Bickley said she would like to play volleyball in college, but only if the right opportunity presented itself.
Nearly six months later, opportunity knocked and Bickley answered.
The senior and anchor of the Lady Tigers’ 2017 Area 6-AAA championship team will indeed assume the rank of college athlete after signing her letter of intent to play for the brand-new volleyball program at nearby Chattanooga State.
The Lady Tigers will be led by veteran coach Janet Tate in their first season this upcoming fall.
“Well, I decided to go out on a whim and go to tryouts,” Bickley said, who added that she was being actively recruited by another program as well. “I thought ‘what do I have to lose?’ Chattanooga State offered, which was really exciting, and I decided that I couldn’t pass it up.”
Bickley said getting to be a part of the first-ever volleyball team at the college also had appeal for her.
“We’re going to be history in the making,” she laughed. “It’s super exciting. They had a lot on the table to offer me and Coach Tate is a great coach with a long history of great records. I just felt that would be the best choice for me. With it being a first-year team, I think the girls are all really coming together and hopefully we’ll have a good season.”
Bickley earned 6-AAA first team honors and helped Ringgold advance to the Sweet 16 round of the state playoffs this past season. She finished her final prep year as the team and county leader in kills (327) and digs (369), while she finished third in the county in blocks (47). Her hitting percentage of .332 landed her in the top 30 in all of Georgia, according to stats complied by MaxPreps.
“Hopefully I can bring leadership (to Chattanooga State) and I want my teammates to know that I’m somebody they can rely on,” Bickley continued. “I think I’m a good athlete overall and a good person to be around.”
“I am so excited for Ricki Lynn to be continuing her volleyball career in college,” said Ringgold head coach Ashley Boren. “Coach Tate and the new Chattanooga State volleyball team are lucky to be getting her. She’s a great player and I know she’ll contribute greatly in any position she plays.
“She’s the type of player you can rely on when you need someone to make a play on the front row or back row. She’s a leader on and off the court and I know she will do great things at the next level. We will miss her next year and I wish her the best of luck. I look forward to watching (Chattanooga State) play and following their accomplishments.”
Bickley said she hoped to go into the college’s radiology program and eventually have a career in sonography.