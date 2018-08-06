VOLLEYBALL: Resurgent Lady Warriors ready to shine in 2018

After losing some key seniors to graduation last season, the LFO Lady Warriors still managed to make it back to the state tournament. And with a large contingent of players returning this fall, the Red-and-White are focused on even bigger goals for 2018.
Head coach Diane Norwood couldn’t help but smile when talking about her team’s prospects for the new season.
“We’re looking good so far,” she said. “We kept a freshman/JV team again this year, so that helps us with our team next year and the years coming up because it keeps the kids involved.
“I really haven’t come up with set rotation yet, but I have about four really strong hitters and a good setter. Plus, some of them played club ball in the offseason and that’s always a plus. I’m hoping that our strength is going to be leadership. It’s looking like it right now and I hope that will continue. My seniors are excited. They want to go to state.”
That senior class includes Macey Gregg, Symerel Bennett, Alesya McBurnett and Jeslyn Thornburg.
Gregg, the 2017-2018 Girls’ Athlete of the Year for Catoosa County, returns to the lineup after finishing second in the county last year with 258 kills. She also recorded 93 digs, 80 assists, 72 blocks and 72 aces to earn Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team first-team status. A fierce competitor and team leader, Gregg is expected to be a hitter this fall, but can set, if needed.
Bennett was a second team Dream Teamer as a junior after putting up 139 kills and 89 blocks. Norwood said Bennett has stepped up into even more of a leadership role so far. McBurnett was an honorable mention pick in 2017 after finishing the year with 65 kills and 78 assists. She will play on the back row with Thornburg, who will be counted on to play an even bigger role in her senior year.
The remainder of the varsity roster will be filled out by juniors, including Dream Team second teamer Miyah Foster, who chipped in with 143 kills and 165 aces last fall from her hitter spot on the front row. The other returning veteran is Savannah Cardwell, a back row defensive specialist, who logged over 100 sets for the Lady Warriors a year ago.
The final four juniors are new to the program, but have stepped up their game in the offseason. Sheyenne Dunwoody and Jadah Ownby will bolster the front row, Desiree Stewart will assist on the back row, while Gabby Ware is working to give LFO another solid setter.
Those 10 varsity players make up just about a third of the 31 players currently in the LFO program.
Erica Foster and Kim Davis will join Norwood as assistant coaches for the 2018 season.
Norwood, a coaching veteran with over 30 years experience with the LFO program, said teamwork and communication will be the keys for her team’s season. She also added that her players are extra motivated after getting into the state tournament a year ago.
“They really want to go all the way this year,” she added. “I think they’ve got the will and the ‘want-to’, they just have to find a way to get there. It’s going to take teamwork and working together.”