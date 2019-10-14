Editor's Note: The story was updated (11:50 a.m. on Tuesday) to reflect changes in the brackets of the state tournament.
The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles took the first step in their quest to win a GAPPS state volleyball championship by capturing the Division I-A Region 1 title in Rome this past Saturday.
Oakwood opened with a 25-8, 26-24 win over Shiloh Hills as Avery Green had five aces, 16 assists, a kill and a block. Lily Green picked up four kills, three aces, four digs and three total blocks, including one solo. McKenley Baggett had a half-dozen kills. Lexie Asher collected five kills, four aces and two digs. Anslee Tucker had three aces, while Olivia Guest had three kills and an ace.
Then in the region final, the Lady Eagles coasted past host Unity Christian, 25-17 and 25-11, as Asher put up five kills, five aces and seven digs. Lily Green had five kills, four solo blocks, three aces and three digs, while Baggett added five aces and four kills. Avery Green assisted on 14 shots, while adding an ace and a solo block. Tucker (one ace, one dig) and Guest (one kill) rounded out the stat sheet for OCA.
OCA will host a first round state tournament match today (Tuesday) against Trinity Christian School. With a win, they will play a quarterfinal match on Saturday against Veritas Academy of Savannah.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and state finals will all be played on Saturday at Dominion Christian in Marietta.