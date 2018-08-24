The Oakwood Christian Academy volleyball team ran its record to 3-0 after sweeping a tri-match at Mountain View Christian School on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles opened with an easy 25-7, 25-12 win over Shenandoah Baptist School. Lexie Asher had a combined 22 service points with five aces and a pair of kills. Mary Ownby added four aces and two kills, while Lily Green picked up five kills and a block.
In the second match, OCA stayed unbeaten with a 25-19, 25-17 win over the host school. Green led the way with eight kills and a block. Asher collected four aces, three kills and four digs. Ownby had two aces, while McKenley Baggett (three kills) and Layla Rogers (two digs) also chipped in for the Lady Eagles.
OCA will have three matches this upcoming week, Monday at home against TCPS, Tuesday at Cherokee Christian and Thursday back at home against Georgia Cumberland Academy.