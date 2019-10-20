The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles' first appearance in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I-A state volleyball tournament ended with a loss in the quarterfinals Saturday morning at Dominion Christian in Marietta.
Facing Veritas of Savannah, the Region 1 champion Lady Eagles were eliminated in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-13.
Senior Lexie Asher had four kills, five digs and an ace in her final game in Navy-and-Gold. Lily Green collected three kills, five digs, a solo block and an assisted block. McKenley Baggett finished with three kills, two aces and two digs. Anslee Tucker had eight digs. Olivia Guest had four digs and a kill, while Avery Green recorded 11 assists and a solo block.
OCA's entrant in the Southern Christian Athletic Association also concluded its season on Saturday afternoon by losing to Mountain View Christian, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, in the SCAA tournament semifinals.
Natalie Overton had four kills and 17 digs in the loss. Avery Green had a dozen kills to go with three assists, two digs and an assisted block. Caroline Tindell finished with two aces, two kills and three digs. Raleigh Suits picked up nine digs and two kills. Elliana Hammond had nine digs to go with an ace, while Aby Whitlock finished the match with 11 assists, four aces, two kills and a dig.
Overton was later named to the SCAA All-Tournament Team.