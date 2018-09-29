The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles split their most recent two matches, beating Candies Creek on Thursday before a loss to Apostolic Maryville on Friday.
In the win 25-13, 25-8, 25-8 win at Candies Creek, Lexie Asher had 12 kills and five aces, followed by Lily Green with 10 kills and three aces. McKenley Baggett added seven kills and three aces, while Olivia Guest picked up five aces and five digs.
Also getting in the book was Mary Ownby (three aces, two kills), Avery Green (two kills) and Layla Rogers (two aces).
The Lady Eagles put up a fight on Friday, but dropped the home match by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 26-24. Asher had nine kills, nine digs and three aces. Green added five kills, four blocks, three aces and eight digs. Baggett had four kills and an ace, while Guest had 18 digs and a pair of kill.
Also contributing was Ownby (three kills), Rogers (six digs), Avery Green (three kills, four digs) and Charity Bankston (two blocks, one kill).
OCA (13-4) will be off this week for fall break. They will return on Oct. 11 to play at Tennessee Christian Prep in Cleveland, Tenn.