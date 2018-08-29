The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles dropped their first set of the season on Tuesday, but responded by winning three straight and taking down Cherokee Christian School in Woodstock.
OCA fell 25-23 in the opening set, but came back to close it out, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12, in the final three sets.
McKenley Baggett had nine kills on Tuesday. She also picked up three aces and finished with 11 service points. Mary Ownby also had three aces and seven digs, while finishing with team-highs in kills (11) and service points (12). Lexie Asher had 11 service points, 14 digs, four kills and three aces.
Lily Green had 11 service points, eight kills, six solo blocks, six digs and two aces, while Layla Rogers (eight digs) and Olivia Guest (seven digs) also had solid nights for the Lady Eagles.
OCA (5-0) will host Georgia Cumberland Academy on Calhoun on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.
In the night's JV match, OCA picked up the win, 25-11, 25-21. Avery Green had four kills for the Lady Eagles. Raleigh Suits had four aces, while Anslee Tucker served up three aces.