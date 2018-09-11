The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles put last Thursday's loss behind them and began a new winning streak on Monday with a 25-23, 25-10, 25-19 win over Shenandoah Baptist Academy in Cleveland, Tenn.
Lexie Asher threw down eight kills and recorded three aces and three digs in the victory. Mary Ownby had the hot hand with seven aces. Lily Green had two aces to go with five kills. McKenley Baggett had three aces, three digs and a pair of kills, while Layla Rogers finished with five digs.
OCA (8-1) will head back to Cleveland tonight to face Cleveland Christian School at 6 p.m.