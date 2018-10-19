The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles prepped for Saturday's Southern Christian Athletic Association volleyball tournament with a recent 25-21, 25-10, 17-25, 24-26, 15-10 victory over Chattanooga's Berean Academy in OCA's regular season finale.
Lexie Asher paced the offense for OCA (16-4) with 15 kills and eight aces. She also added 13 digs. Lily Green had eight kills and 11 total blocks, including two solo, while Mary Ownby picked up two aces, two kills and two digs.
Also contributing to the win was Avery Green (two kills, two aces, four digs), Olivia Guest (one ace, one kill, 10 digs), Layla Rogers (seven digs), Charity Bankston (two kills) and Anslee Tucker (one dig).
OCA will be the No. 1 seed in Saturday's tournament, which will be played on the Lady Eagles' own home floor for the first time. They will play in a 3 p.m. semifinal against either Mountain View Christian or Candies Creek.