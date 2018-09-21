The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles took down Rhea County Academy in straight sets Monday in Dayton, Tenn., but couldn’t solve the riddle of Mountain Area Christian Academy as the visitors from Blue Ridge beat the Navy-and-Gold in four sets Thursday night in Chickamauga.
OCA scored a 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 win over the Warriors behind nine kills, nine digs and four aces from McKenley Baggett. Lily Green had eight kills and a pair of aces. Lexie Asher finished with six kills and 11 digs. Layla Rogers had a team-high 17 digs, followed by Olivia Guest with eight. Charity Bankston helped out on defense with two blocks.
But after losing a five-set marathon to MACA earlier in Sept., the Lady Eagles dropped a 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 decision in the rematch.
Asher had 12 kills and 12 digs. Lily Green picked up nine kills and nine total blocks – two solo – to go with five digs and two aces. Baggett finished with 12 kills, seven digs and three aces.
Rogers recorded 22 more digs. Guest had five digs and four aces. Avery Green added three kills and Mary Ownby chipped in with two aces and two kills.
OCA (12-2) will play in Calhoun at Georgia Cumberland Academy on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Candies Creek in Cleveland, Tenn. on Thursday. They will be at home against Maryville next Friday.