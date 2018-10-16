The 2018 Southern Christian Athletic Association volleyball tournament will be held at Oakwood Christian Academy in Chickamauga for the first time and the host Lady Eagles will be the tournament's No. 1 seed when play begins this Saturday (Oct. 20).
OCA will play in a 3 p.m. match against the winner of the 12:30 p.m. match between No. 4 Mountain View Christian and No. 5 Candies Creek. The other first-round contest will pit No. 3 Shenandoah Baptist against No. 6 Cleveland (Tenn.) Christian at 1:45 with the winner to take on No. 2 Rhea County (Tenn.) Academy at 4:15.
The first-round and semifinal matches will be best-of-three, while the 5:30 p.m. championship match will be a best-of-five.