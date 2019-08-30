The Oakwood Christian GAPPS volleyball team traveled to Cumming, Ga. on Thursday and breezed past Horizon Christian School, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-8.
Lexie Asher had seven aces, three kills and a dig. Lily Green finished with a team-high eight kills to go with four assists, two aces and a dig. Avery Green dished out 11 assists and recorded four aces and a pair of kills. McKenley Baggett collected five aces, two kills and a dig. Anslee Tucker had three kills and three aces. Olivia Guest hammered home two kills, while Aby Whitlock added three assists and a kill.
The Lady Eagles (4-0) will play today at Shiloh Hills, starting at 5 p.m.