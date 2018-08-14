The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles opened their 2018 volleyball campaign on Tuesday with a straight-sets home win over Rhea County (Tenn.) Academy, 25-16, 25-13 and 25-20.
Senior Mary Ownby picked up five aces and five kills, while McKenley Baggett added six aces and five kills. Lexie Asher finished with four kills and seven digs. Lily Green had four kills and a pair of blocks. Charity Bankston came up with four blocks, while Layla Rogers recorded 10 digs.
The Lady Eagles (1-0) will take the court again on Aug. 23 when they join Shenandoah Christian for a tri-match at Mountain View Christian.
The OCA junior varsity also won on Tuesday, beating RCA 25-14 and 25-16 behind Emily Asher and Anslee Tucker, who had four aces each. Olivia Guest chipped in with two kills.